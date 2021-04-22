Daasgift Quality Foundation donates cooking bags to women group in STMA

Regional News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: GNA

Daasgift Quality Foundation, a women empowerment centred NGO, has donated a quantity of cooking bags to some women into palm Kernel oil production at Bakado in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis.



The cooking bags would help the women in food preparation and preservation to save them time to concentrate on the growth of their palm Kernel Oil processing business.



Mrs Gifty Baaba Asmah, the Executive Director of the NGO, said the donation was part of the NGO’s objective of promoting clean energy.



She appreciated the women for taking good care of their mud stove constructed some 10 years ago to avoid excessive smoke during the preparation of their palm Kernel oil.



The women, expressed gratitude to the NGO for keeping up faith with them and supporting them from time to time to become economically empowered.