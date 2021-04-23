Daakyehene optimistic of bagging Foklex Media Award

General News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Award winning broadcast journalist, Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman of Power 97.9 FM has been nominated in the 10th edition of Foklex Media Awards slated for Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the National Theatre in Accra.



The Reigning Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards Local Newscaster of the year is gunning for Greater Accra Male Newscaster of the year.



Daakyehene is a versatile broadcaster, who combines his role as News Editor and news reading as well as reporting especially at the Court.



He is competing with Obiri Yeboah of Adom FM, Bonohene Baffour Awuah Kasapa FM, Kaakyire Badu of

Accra FM, Rainbow Radio’s Kwabena Agyapong, Kwadwo Dickson of Angel FM (Accra) and Kwame Amoh of Peace Fm.



The awards scheme, which seeks to celebrate and reward media personalities for their outstanding achievements over the years have announced the nominees for the 10th edition.



Daakyehene became a household name during the 2021 election petition, where he reported from the Supreme Court to give vivid update on proceedings.



None of his competitors risked their studio comfort zone to visit the Supreme Court where the whole nation was glued to for about 3 months.



Based on his outstanding achievements in both reading news and court reporting, Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman believes his hard work in the industry in the year under review will earn him the award.



