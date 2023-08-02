DYE conference engenders youth innovation towards climate action

Regional News of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Source: Aminu Ibrahim, Contributor

The Developing Youth Ecopreneurs Conference (DYEC) anchored by GAYO Eco-Club

Campus Chapters (GECCC) has engendered innovations from young people in Ghana to

take action in addressing climate change concerns through entrepreneurship.



The event served as a powerful and transformative platform where young people from Ghana and other countries showcased their innovative projects aimed at solving some of the pressing concerns of climate change.



It offered young people an opportunity to build networks, foster collaborations, and generate solutions for a sustainable future.



The conference, DYEC 2023 was in collaboration with Empowerment WORKS Inc.,

Green Africa Youth Organization (GAYO) and 10 Billion Strong, and it saw the active participation of 400 individuals in-person, engaging in influential keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive sessions.



Addressing the conference, Nana Minta Asiedu Ampadu-Minta, Education & Eco-Club

Coordinator with GAYO, said “In the realm of ecopreneurship, it is evident that we reside in a swiftly transforming world, where the intricacies of challenges grow ever more profound. To combat these issues, we must seek groundbreaking resolutions".



“Global dialogues have underscored the prominent role of young leaders in pioneering inventive answers. As drivers of change, we play a vital part in shaping our nation's environmental leadership. Within this inclusive sphere, we acknowledge and embrace the unique abilities each individual brings, forging a cohesive platform where diverse perspectives converge to thrive through networking."



Meanwhile, the Co-Founder and Club Manager of the GYEEC, Betty Osei Bonsu said the success of the DYEC 2023 is just the beginning and that more was yet to follow.



“To build on this achievement, the GAYO Eco-Club recognizes the importance of

ongoing support, mentorship, and resources for the awarded projects. The club remains committed to fostering collaboration with local and international organizations, ensuring the sustainability of the conference as an annual fixture,” she added.



Background



Ghana, like many regions, faces pressing environmental challenges and the negative impacts on ecosystems and resources require urgent action and innovative solutions.



In response to this pressing need, the GECCC, comprising 11 university chapters across 10 regions in Ghana, launched the DYEC aimed to build capacity, facilitate engagement, and inspire innovative solutions to address environmental issues within local communities.



Pitch and awards



The DYEC 2023 offered youth environmental leaders a unique platform to present their innovative projects to compete for financial support to help turn their ideas into reality and to make tangible impacts on their communities.



In all, four projects, namely Clean Coal Team, Re-Eco12 Team, Bee-Live Smart Team, and Mush Mill Team, were each awarded $1,000 in cash to kick start their initiatives.



Aspiration



The DYEC 2023 showcased the immense potential of young individuals in driving

positive change and has paved the way for a brighter and more environmentally

responsible tomorrow. By inspiring action, fostering collaboration, and generating innovative ideas, the conference has set a powerful precedent for future endeavours.



The GAYO Eco-Club aims to scale the conference's impact to Uganda, the second GAYO Eco Club affiliated chapter, and other African countries. Through these efforts, the club envisions creating a powerful network of eco-conscious leaders, facilitating knowledge exchange and driving sustainable change across the continent.