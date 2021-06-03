DVLA to prosecute drivers using fake vehicle number plates, licenses

General News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has said that they will soon begin to institute legal actions against persons who bear fake vehicle number plates and licenses.



According to Francis Asamoah Tuffuor, Public Relations Officer of the Authority, the use of decorated number plates is illegal, adding that whoever is found culpable would be dealt with to the core.



Beginning this week, all adorned number plates will be removed while drivers using fake licenses would be prosecuted, Mr. Tuffuor highlighted in an exclusive interview with UniversNews.



“It is illegal. The vehicle is for you but not the number plate and that is what people should understand. The number plates are for the state [and] by extension, for national security because in some countries a car can be traced through the number plate and that’s what we are starting…"



“In the course of our operation, if anyone refuses to adhere to the directive of the police and comply to the enforcement unit of the DVLA, we would charge you in court. Depending on the position of the judge in court, you may be either fined or serve a jail term or both to serve as a deterrent to others,” he mentioned.



The exercise to clamp down on vehicles with fake licenses and adorned number plates by the DVLA is in partnership with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.