Regional News of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: GNA

DVLA registers 360 vehicles in Eastern Region

The Eastern Regional office of the Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA), has registered 360 vehicles between January 4 and 13, 2021.



Mr Sylvanus Markwei, Eastern Regional Manager of DVLA, who made this known to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, said the figure comprised 118 motorbikes, 171 private and 71 commercial vehicles.



He noted that application for driving licenses had gone down as compared to the previous years, due to the strict measures put in place by DVLA to scrutinise all applications before issuing out a license.



The Regional Boss indicated that DVLA would not lower the standards of their procedure in acquiring a license, however, there were arrangements to ensure that drivers were able to read and write to enable them to pass the computer examination, road signs, and traffic test before licensed to safeguard the safety of all road users.



He urged applicants to use the right channel in acquiring a license rather than relying on middlemen known as ‘Goro boys' who charged more fees, yet furnished them with fake documents.



On the issue of number plates, he explained that the plate with a white background was for private, yellow for commercial vehicles and blue background was for motorbikes and strictly not for commercial use.



He added that the law did not permit motorbikes to be used for commercial purposes and cautioned that anybody using a motorcycle with a blue background for commercial activities was flouting the law.