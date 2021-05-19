DVLA cautions tricycle owners not to engage minors

Regional News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA) has cautioned tricycle owners to refrain from releasing their machines to minors to undertake economic activities.



Mr Frank Kwabena Adu, the Wenchi Municipal Manager of the DVLA said it was an offence under Regulations 26 of the Legislative Instrument (LI) 2180, 2012 for minors to ride motorbikes for any purposes.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Wenchi in the Bono Region, Mr. Adu regretted that many tricycle riders were minors, who did not even qualify to acquire rider’s license and appealed to the Police to help enforce the LI.



“Any person who contravenes sub-regulation one of the LI commits an offence liable to conviction of a fine not less than 50 penalty units or 90 days imprisonment or both,” he said.



Mr. Adu called on dealers in motorcycles and tricycles to collaborate with the Authority to ensure that motor riders obtained genuine licenses.