DVLA announces guidelines for 2023 vehicle registration

General News of Saturday, 10 December 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has released guidelines for the registration of new vehicles next year.



This, according to the DVLA will help address the usual overcrowding at its registration centres across the country.



A statement issued by the DVLA said the registration period in accordance with the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.1 2180) would commence on January 3, 2023.



The Authority, therefore, outlined the following steps for compliance:



STAGE 1 (To be initiated from December 12, 2022 onwards)



i. Present vehicle at any authorised Vehicle Testing Station for equipment-based testing.



ii. Present vehicle at any DVLA registration centre for Customs checks and clearance, vehicle inspection and validation of documents.



iii. DVLA officials will generate an invoice for the service being requested.



STAGE 2 (To be completed from January 3, 2023)



iv. Make payment by cash or other electronic means including Visa Card at your preferred registration centre



v. Capture biometric details at the DVLA registration centre



vi. Collect registration documents (Certificate of Title, Vehicle Registration Biometric Card, Vehicle Roadworthiness Certificate), License plate(s) and other ancillary items to complete the process.



The DVLA cautioned the public to refrain from engaging unauthorized persons, including middlemen popularly known as `Goro Boys’, to avoid being defrauded.



“All Customs and other supporting documents should be original copies only. The National Identity Card (Ghana Card) is the primary document. All persons duly authorised to transact business for and on behalf of the vehicle owner, shall present a Power of Attorney and their National ID for verification,” the statement added.