General News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Source: GNA

DVLA adjudged best user of IT in service delivery

Logo of DVLA

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has been honoured at the 10th Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA) as the ‘Best User of Information Technology to drive efficiency in service delivery Institution’.



Mr Kwasi Agyemang Busia, Chief Executive of DVLA, was also honoured with the Public Sector ICT Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the year “for his courage and consistent leadership in the use of technology to transform the image of the DVLA.”



A citation accompanying his award highlighted Mr. Busia’s outstanding career in information technology (IT) and his leadership skills, which had brought about distinctive ICT transformation in operations and culture at the DVLA.



The award, brings to a total of 27, the number of awards received by the Authority in less than four years, with the Chief Executive being adjudged the Public Sector ICT man for the third consecutive year-in 2018, ( GITTA Awards); 2019, (CEO of the year -CEO Network); and in 2020 (GITTA awards).



Other awards are the ICT Service Delivery and Information; Gold, Best Government Website; Silver, Best Government use of Social Media (citizen engagement); Most People-Focused CEO of the Year (Public Sector); and Emerging HR Innovation of the Year Award (Public Sector).



The rest are Most Innovative Public Sector Institution as well as best in Policy and Administrative Reforms (Ghana Integrity Initiatives (GII)) among others.



Briefing the Ghana News Agency on the awards, Mr. Francis Tuffour, DVLA Public Relations Manager, expressed gratitude to the Minister of Transport and all DVLA stakeholders for the collective effort and support in actualizing the Authority’s Strategic Plan and vision towards improving the services and management.



He also commended the Board Chairman, management and staff for the drive to make DVLA, a world class organization with acceptable standards for driver and vehicle licensing.



Mr Tuffour reiterated that the DVLA CEO was focused on making customer service the centre of the Authority’s operations and operational framework of the System Integration, Enforcement, Entrenchment and Data Analytics (SEED) policy.



He said DVLA was implementing ongoing digitization of vehicle records starting with the 1995 records to ensure efficacy in vehicle registration and data integration, thus creating system linkages and curbing leakages.



GITTA is a prestigious award event with its sterling status earning the ‘Oscar Awards’ for excellence in Ghana’s ICT sector.



Besides promoting excellence in the telecom sector over the years, GITTA had evolved and extended its wings to include companies that made efforts to innovate their businesses through the adaptation of technology.



GITTA, was, therefore, one of the industries most recognized with honours, giving accolades to individuals and teams.





