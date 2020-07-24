General News of Friday, 24 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

DV Coalition condemns murder of 90-year-old woman in the Savannah region

The 90-year-old woman was lynched on the accusation that she was a witch

The Coalition on Domestic Violence Legislation (DV Coalition) has expressed disgust towards the gruesome murder of a 90-year-old woman at Kafaba in the Savannah region.



According to the group, the ‘barbaric act’ was fuelled by stereotyping and discrimination against people just because they are old.



“Violence against women is very endemic in this country. The murder of the 90-year old woman is a classic case of elder abuse fueled by ageism – a process of systematic stereotyping and discrimination against people because they are old, just as racism and sexism accomplish this with skin color and gender,” they stated.



In a press statement issued on Friday July 24, 2020, the coalition condemned the act of keeping the aged in witches camp adding such places are not safe for the old.



They have for that matter called upon the National House of Chiefs to live up to their constitutionally mandated responsibility of waging war on harmful cultural practices.



“We respectfully remind the National House of Chiefs to as a matter of urgency, implement the extensive work they have done in respect of ascertaining customary practices in various traditional areas with the aim of abolishing harmful ones and codifying positive ones. We demand action now,”



Read the full statement below



STATEMENT TO THE PRESS ON GRUESOME MURDER OF THE 90-YEAR OLD WOMAN AT KAFABA IN THE EAST GONJA MUNICIPALITY OF THE SAVANNA REGION



The Coalition on Domestic Violence Legislation in Ghana (DV Coalition) utterly condemns the gruesome murder of the 90-year old woman at Kafaba in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savanna Region on the basis of witchcraft accusation. Bystanders of all generations urging on and actually participating in this dastardly act, reveals the deep-rooted nature of this barbaric culture, whose victims are women.



Violence against women is very endemic in this country. The murder of the 90-year old woman is a classic case of elder abuse fueled by ageism – a process of systematic stereotyping and discrimination against people because they are old, just as racism and sexism accomplish this with skin color and gender. We call on the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection to take effective steps to address sexual and gender-based violence particularly domestic violence by ensuring the full and effective implementation of Ghana’s Domestic Violence Act 2007 (Act 732) since these witchcraft allegations always emanate from home. We demand a safe Ghana for women at all ages. That he Black Star of Africa could tolerate this egregious violation of human rights for all these years make all of us complicit. There is not enough national rage! The safest place for old women accused of witchcraft cannot be witch camps in the year 2020. This must end.



We call on the National House of Chiefs to live up to their constitutionally mandated responsibility of waging war on harmful cultural practices. We respectfully remind the National House of Chiefs to as a matter of urgency, implement the extensive work they have done in respect of ascertaining customary practices in various traditional areas with the aim of abolishing harmful ones and codifying positive ones. We demand action now.



It is both unacceptable and unconscionable for the criminal justice system to let this heinous crime go unpunished. We call on the Minister of Interior and the Inspector-General of Police to take a decisive action to bring the perpetrators and those who watched it happen without doing anything to justice. The incidents of mob (in)justice is becoming one too many and does not bode well for guaranteeing human security in this country. Ghana must be safe for all her citizens.





