DPG Foundation congratulates Prez Akufo-Addo on his Honorary Degree

Diasporian News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: Adanse-Pipim Kwabena, Contributor

Diaspora Patriots in Ghana (DPG) congratulates Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for earning the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Education Leadership (Honoris Causa).



Ghana is indeed fortunate to have such a bold, competent and visionary leader at such a challenging time, to not only shepherd our nation and its economy through this once-in-a-generation pandemic, which cost us about GHS 25 billion in 2020 alone, but to lay the foundation for unprecedented exponential growth and development.



According to the Foundation, "despite the efforts by some agenda-pushing elements and outlets and some admittedly needful continuous improvements in the Education Sector, the data shows that hundreds of thousands more of our youths are being educated, along with overall improvement in academic achievements under this President's Free SHS policies.



We are confident of more laurels for the President from other reputable organizations, as we overcome COVID-19 and observe the fullness of his body of work as the leader of the nation".



It added that, "part from the President's transformative leadership in Education, we already see clarity or potential in his achievements now or in the foreseeable future in respect of at least, industrialization, digitalization, roads, financial sector reforms, the handling of COVID-19, war against galamsey, international affairs, promoting peace amongst our people and making Accra a much cleaner City".



"Therefore, we urge all Ghanaians to persevere through the hardships brought on globally by the COVID-19 pandemic, help overcome the pandemic, in order to usher in a period of great growth and, do our individual best to support the transformative government of Nana Akufo-Addo.



We also take this opportunity to commend the UCC for conferring this honour on the President.



These feats constitute a fantastic legacy worth protecting and celebrating".