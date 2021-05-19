DCOP Opare Addo ‘fights’ National Security Coordinator over his removal

General News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

There seem to be no love lost between the acting National Security Coordinator Major General Adu Manfo (rtd) and the embattled Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Ayensu Opare Addo.



On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, Major General Adu Amanfo (rtd) leveled some allegations against DCOP Opare Addo which he said were the basis for the government’s decision not to renew his contract.



The acting National Security chief alleged that DCOP Opare Addo committed crimes and was incompetent in delivering his task as the Security Coordinator for the Ashanti Region.



He also asserted that when National Security Operatives were sent to Kumasi to remove DCOP Opare Addo from office, he resisted and caused the arrest of the operatives.



“He [Opare Addo] rather called for police reinforcement and got the team that had gone to mitigate the issues arrested and handcuffed, and not him Opare Addo. It was the team members from Accra that were handcuffed. He [Opare Addo] rather called the Regional Police Commander to come, and they came and arrested the team we had sent from Accra”, Major General Adu Amanfo explained.



“He had no locus to be in the office because a new officer had been appointed, and he should have handed over to the officer, and he says he won’t hand over. So that is why a team was sent from Accra to go and mitigate and facilitate the handing, and takeover process,” he added.



“I will say most of these things are vicious, and I say so because I am very experienced in the military. I have served 37 years, being an Ambassador to Liberia, Mali, so I have seen it all. Most of these allegations are vicious, so we need to investigate them before I can make any serious statement. These issues are being investigated.”



“The bottom line of all of this is that, Opare Addo had a contract with National Security and for four years he was the regional liaison for the National Security. His term of the contract has expired. It was not renewed because of non-performance and his own criminal activities,” he said on Citi FM.



But in a sharp response on the same platform, DCOP Opare Addo dispelled the allegations and dared the National Security Coordinator to validate his allegations.



DCOP Opare Addo insisted that the supposed security operatives are known members of pro-NPP vigilante group, Delta Force.



“He [National Security Boss] is making those propositions, so he should come out with his findings. My allegations are not vicious. Forget about him, and I am not worried about him. I know the guys who came to my office. They are Delta Force members that I know by face and names. He said I have been in office for years, so clearly, he doesn’t know what he is saying,” he said on Citi.



