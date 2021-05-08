DCI-Ghana, partners launch ‘She Leads’ project in Ashanti

Regional News of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Source: GNA

Defence for Children International Ghana (DCI-Ghana), a child’s welfare NGO, is implementing a project to increase girls and young women’s influence in decision making at all levels.



The five-year (2021-2025) project dubbed ‘She Leads’ is also expected to help in the sustained transformation of gender norms in society.



It is being implemented by DCI, Plan International Ghana, the Gender Centre for Empowering Development (GenCed) and Women’s Aspire Network (WAN).



In the Ashanti Region, the project is being executed in the Asante Akim-North, Asokore-Mampong, Bosome Freho, Bosomtwe, Kumasi and Obuasi districts.



Nana Akomanyin Essandoh V, President of DCI-Ghana, speaking at the launch of the project in Kumasi said it was the utmost priority of the project implementing partners to help young women to be able to live up to expectation and do what was expected of them in the society.



He said, the ‘She Leads’ project, was aimed at making a girl or young woman in society an assertive, self-reliant and influential person to be able to cause a change in their society and called on all actors to commit themselves to achieve that aim.



“We have to do everything possible to increase the number of programmes that are organized for girls and young women in society and also encourage them to be actively involved in such programmes to boost their morale, build their self-esteem and do positive things by themselves,” he stated.



Other Regions in Ghana where the project will be implemented are the Central, Greater Accra, Northern, Upper East and Upper West.



Madam Aba Oppong, Executive Director of Rights and Responsibilities Initiative Ghana (RRIG), a local partner to the project giving the overview, said the geographical focus of the programme was East Africa, West Africa and the Middle East.



She said the objectives of the project were to help achieve increased acceptance of positive social gender norms, enhancement of girls and young women participation in gender-responsive civil society activities, as well as meaningful participation of girls and young women in decision-making at political and governance levels.

The consortium she explained, was going to fund and support youth-led organizations, support the advocacy and capacity strengthening of civil society partners, while promoting joint learning among girls and youth-led organizations, media advocacy as well as research and policy advice.



Ms Lydia Agyakwa, ‘She Leads’ Country Coordinator, urged stakeholders to embrace the project and help increase advocacy for the inclusion of girls and young women in decision making.