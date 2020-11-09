General News of Monday, 9 November 2020

Source: GNA

DCE appeals to Ghanaians to support govt's agribusiness policies

District Chief Executive (DCE) for Shai-Osudoku, Mr Daniel Akuffo, has appealed to Ghanaians to support government efforts to promote agribusiness.



He said government policies on agribusiness were yielding positive results with the establishment of a tomato factory at Sha-Hills and a mango factory at Manya Jorpanya in the Greater Accra Region.



Mr Akuffo made the appeal during the celebration of the 2020 Farmers’ Day at Kadjanya in the Shai-Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region.



He bemoaned a disturbing phenomenon in the District in which the greenbelt land earmarked for agriculture purposes being aggressively taken over by estate developers and asked chiefs and opinion leaders to look at by the chiefs and opinion leaders to maintain it for its intended purpose.



The DCE commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for visionary leadership which led to the launch of a number of agriculture sector support initiatives aimed at modernizing agriculture and to create sustainable jobs for the citizenry.



Mr Akuffo said the outbreak of the COVID-19 had taught Ghanaians a lesson to strive in their endeavours to be self-sufficient in every sector of their economic life while expressing gratitude to farmers for their contributions towards the development of the country.



Mr Jerry Ahmed Shaib, the Chief Executive Officer of the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) urged farmers and fishermen to take advantage of the many presidential initiatives on agriculture to boost their production and profit.



He said the CODA has put in place plans to support farmers and fishers in the district with credit facilities with negligible interest for which they do not need collateral to apply while urging them to send their farm produce to the new markets at Dodowa and Asutuare to sell.



Mr Isaac Akuffo was adjudged the overall Best Farmer for Shai-Osudoku and was presented with various farming implements.





