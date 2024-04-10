DAMC, Foreign Ministry launch awards scheme for diplomats

General News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Diplomatic Affairs Media and Communications Limited (DAMC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has launched an award scheme to recognise diplomats in Ghana, dubbed: “Diplomatic Honours.”



The maiden edition of Diplomatic Honours will be held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on Thursday, June 6, 2024, and is expected to bring together distinguished diplomats, both serving and retired, international civil servants, senior government officials, the business community, policymakers, and the diplomatic corps, among others.



The award scheme is aimed at acknowledging and honouring outstanding foreign service officers, diplomatic and non-diplomatic actors, as well as changemakers within the diplomatic space in Ghana.



Speaking to the media after the launch of Diplomatic Honours at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Accra, the Executive Director of the scheme, Harriet Nartey, said that the awards is very important because actors in the diplomatic space in Ghana deserve to be recognised.



She added that the scheme would serve as “a platform that projects the work of Ghana’s foreign service officers, diplomats and also our relationship with the world; in a nutshell, Ghana’s diplomatic engagements in the world”.



Harriet Nartey reiterated that diplomats play an important role in the governance process of Ghana, from determining the country’s trade deals and ensuring its peaceful co-existence with other countries, and deserves to be honoured.



ABOUT DIPLOMATIC HONOURS BY DAMC:



Diplomatic Honours is the first-ever honorary and recognition ceremony for diplomats in Ghana, the sub-region, and the continental level. Organized by the producers of the Diplomatic Affairs TV show, the event will be a night of glitz and glamour, bringing together distinguished diplomats, dignitaries, and international leaders from around the world.



This pivotal event, themed: 'Leveraging Diplomacy for Industrialization, Sustainable Development, Peace and Security will take place at the Labadi Beach Hotel. The event will project the significant role diplomats play in forging international collaboration, resolving crises, and promoting peace and security.



Our honorary recognitions will recognize outstanding efforts in diplomacy, mediation, humanitarian work, and sustainable development. A panel of experts and eminent personalities will carefully evaluate the various interventions undertaken by these diplomats and select deserving winners for each category. During the ceremony, there will be inspiring keynote speeches from notable figures, emphasizing the importance of diplomacy and global collaboration in addressing global challenges.



Aside from our main partners and co-host, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, other esteemed partners include the SDGs Advisory Unit Office of the President, the Diaspora Affairs Unit-Office of the President, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA), ECOWAS, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, the United Nations Resident Coordinator's Office and the Council on Foreign Relations-Ghana.



