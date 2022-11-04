Cut president some slack - Kabila replies critics

General News of Friday, 4 November 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Acting General Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP), James Kwabena Bomfeh says Ghanaians should cut President Nana Akufo-Addo some slack.



The President has come under a barrage of criticisms even after he addressed Ghanaians on the economy and things his government is doing to restore the country.



The President touched on various sectors of the economy and proffered his solutions.



Highlighting some measures the government is undertaking to address the plight of the populace, the President said; "We are in a crisis, I do not exaggerate when I say so. I cannot find an example in history when so many malevolent forces have come together at the same time. But, as we have shown in other circumstances, we shall turn this crisis into an opportunity to resolve not just the short-term, urgent problems, but the long-term structural problems that have bedeviled our economy.



"I urge us all to see the decision to go to the International Monetary Fund in this light. We have gone to the Fund to repair, in the short term, our public finances, and restore our balance of payments, whilst we continue to work on the medium to long-term structural changes that are at the heart of our goal of constructing a resilient, robust Ghanaian economy, and building a Ghana Beyond Aid.



"I am able to report to you, my fellow Ghanaians, that the negotiations to secure a strong IMF Programme, which will support the implementation of our Post COVID-19 Programme for Economic Growth and additional funding to support the 2023 Budget and development programme, are at advanced stages, and are going well."



But some critics say the President's speech was inadequate because he only gave peripheral details on how he is going to rescue the economy from its ruins.



Responding to the critics, James Kwabena Bomfeh read out paragraph 24 of the President's speech stressing President Nana Akufo-Addo provided the basis for not getting into specifics of his plans to revive the economy.



" . . Let me try and give you an outline of the main decisions without getting into the technical

language that baffles many of us," he quoted from the President's address.



To James Kwabena Bomfeh, a.k.a Kabila, this line should be enough to satisfy the critics' curiosity to knowing more about how the President intends to fix the economy.



"If the person said I am giving an outline and the details will come later and you say he didn't give details, I'm wondering if you listened to him . . . He set out that he wasn't coming to do a thorough detailed presentation and I feel we owe him that," he said on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show.



