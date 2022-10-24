Currency board can give Ghana cedi lasting stability - Dr Kwakye supports Prof Hanke

General News of Monday, 24 October 2022

Dr John Kwakye, Director of Research, Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), has reaffirmed the assertion of US-based economist and Professor at Johns Hopkins University, Steve Hanke, that only a currency board can stabilize the Ghana cedi.



According to him, a currency board-type monetary system can give the cedi lasting stability.



Dr Kwakye, however, warned that the managers of the economy in installing the currency board must be done progressively.



“I agree with Prof. Hanke that only a currency board-type monetary system can give the cedi lasting stability. We should, however, move progressively towards it. The full modalities can be worked out,” Dr John Kwakye said in a 3news report.



Prof Steve Hanke, a US-based economist, has consistently called for installing of a currency board if the managers of the Ghanaian economy want the Ghana cedi, which has depreciated against the US dollar to stabilise.



He noted in his October 20 tweet that the cedi has depreciated by 43.98% against the US dollar since January 2022 to be placed 4th on his weekly Hanke's currency watchlist.



He said, for the cedi to gain its strength and appreciate against the US dollar, the President together with the managers of the Ghanaian economy must install a currency board.



"The Ghanaian cedi has depreciated against the USD by 43.98% since Jan 2022, which is why #Ghana takes the 4th place in this week Hanke’s #CurrencyWatchlist. To save the cedi, GHA must install a #CurrencyBoard, NOW," Prof. Steve Hanke's tweeted.





The Cedi has recently been classified by Bloomberg as the worst-performing currency against the US Dollar.Currently, the Cedi is trading at above GH¢14 to a dollar at some forex bureaus. The depreciation rate is a contributory factor for the ongoing shop closures ordered by the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA).According to the group, the fast depreciation of the Cedi is eroding their profits and also increasing the cost of doing business.PEN