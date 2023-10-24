Curfew in Accra in honour of late Ga Manye

General News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ga Traditional Council has announced a curfew being imposed in Accra in honour of the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru II.



The announcement, made on behalf of the Ga Mantse, revealed the comprehensive plan to commemorate and celebrate the life of the late queen mother.



The highlights of the funeral ceremony includes, the ban on other funerals throughout the Ga Manye’s funeral process, a curfew and restriction on trading.



“From October 15- 30, 2023, there will be funerals and noise making throughout this period.

The main funeral will begin from October 23, 2023.



“On that day, we will bring the corpse of the late queen mother home for some customary rites and rituals. On October 24-25, 2023, there will be a curfew,” he said.



He continued “So inform all of your relatives in Accra, that there will be a curfew as a result of the customary rites that will be performed for the Ga Manye. Given that, when it is 6pm, everybody should be indoors so that we can perform that ritual.”



He added that only traders who sell essentials like food and pharmacy shops will be allowed to operate, all other shops and markets are expected to be closed on the stated dates.



“Between October 26-27, traders should not open their shop. People who sell essential stuff like foods or operate pharmacy shops can open but other traders, especially market women, must keep their shops closed,” he added.



The Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru II, will be laid to rest on October 28, 2023.



