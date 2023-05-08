Curbing open defecation: Residents appeal for completion of toilet facility at Denkyira Kyekyewere

Regional News of Monday, 8 May 2023

Central Region



Open defecation has become rampant at Denkyira Kyekyewere in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality due to the unavailability of a toilet facility.



The menace, if not resolved, would result in an outbreak of diseases such as cholera, typhoid, measles, influenza among others within the community



That could affect the economy, development and livelihoods of the citizenry.



The canker brings to the fore the need for effective measures to help curb open defecation and its effects on the citizenry.



Residents have, therefore, called on the government to as a matter of urgency ensure the completion of the over ten years abandoned toilet facility in the community.



They claimed the facility was currently serving as a habitat for lizards, snakes and other reptiles.



“The facility has been left uncompleted for years now so we hide in the bushes to respond to nature calls to make ourselves comfortable.”



Some complained that several letters, and meetings have been held with the Assembly on the way forward but had yielded no results.



GhanaWeb's visit to the abandoned facility saw that weeds had taken over the place leaving no access for entry.



Also, some unscrupulous persons have taken advantage of the situation to engage in illicit activities such as smoking weed, cigarettes and others.



Nana Brena Atwemaa II, Queen mother of Denkyira Kyekyewere expressing disappointment said the situation was frustrating and disturbing and needed an urgent solution.



She said the completion of the abandoned toilet facility could help resolve the open defecation and called on the Assembly to come to their aid.



Nana Atwemaa said the activity was rampant due to the number of illegal miners within the area adding that "some of the galamseyers are not from the community so they do not have a home to attend nature calls.



"I am pleading with the government or NGOs to come to our aid to help curb open defecation in our area," she appealed.