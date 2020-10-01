Politics of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Culture of impunity on the rise in Akufo-Addo’s govt – Mahama

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, has expressed concern about the culture of impunity that has been on the rise since the assumption of office of President Akufo Addo.



He said even before becoming President, Nana Akufo-Addo engaged in tendencies that deliberately raised the political temperature.



Addressing the Chiefs and people of Nkrankwanta as part of his three-day tour of the Bono Region, Mr Mahama noted that the culture of impunity being glorified by the Akufo-Addo administration has resulted in creating fear and panic among the people.



He recounted some of the violent acts of impunity of the pro-Akufo-Addo government vigilante groups as the attack on a national security officer in Kumasi as well as the subsequent vandalism perpetrated on a court of law in Kumasi and setting suspects free.



He also recalled the violence and intimidation unleashed by pro-government vigilante groups on NDC supporters during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.



“But, in all these, those who were discovered to have committed the offences are still walking free, with the government failing to act, especially on the report of the Emile Short Commission that investigated the violence at the Ayawaso West Wuogon”, Mr Mahama said.



He also condemned the attack on some NDC supporters at Nkrankwanta during the nationwide voter registration exercise by the Electoral Commission, which has left one of the victims paralysed.



Mr Mahama said the NPP on the watch of President Akufo-Addo has proven that they cannot unite Ghanaians and it is therefore imperative that they are voted out in the December 7, 2020 general elections.



He also promised to streamline and transform recruitment into police service and do away with the current situation where people are secretly recruited into the police service.



For his part, the General Secretary of the NDC, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, also condemned the culture of impunity, adding the next NDC government will implement programmes and policies geared towards modern policing methods.

