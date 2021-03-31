Cultural officers urged to promote good customer care

Regional News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

District cultural officers have been urged to develop and promote effective customer care services to attract more people to the cultural business value chain.



Mr Osei-Bonsu Safo-Kantanka, a historian at the Manhyia Palace, also appealed to the officers to work closely with chiefs and queens in their respective areas to promote viable cultural activities.



Addressing a workshop for district cultural officers in the Ashanti Region at the Centre for National Culture (CNC) in Kumasi, he said customer care was critical in developing and promoting culture at the districts.



The CNC organised the workshop to sharpen the skills of participants to create interactive platforms for the exchange of ideas and identify areas of cultural promotion in their respective districts.



Mr Safo-Kantanka said they should be respectful, dress decently at all times, and treat their clients well.



The cultural officers should also make themselves relevant and effective by conducting more research in culture, learning different languages to help in communication, while facilitating the process of change and progress, he said.



Barima K. Asumadu Sakyi, the Director of CNC, urged participants to work hard to promote the development of culture and help create wealth and economic growth in the districts.



He said cultural development was key to economic growth, hence the need to prioritise it to enhance progress.



