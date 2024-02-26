Cultivate the spirit of discipline - Asenso-Boakye urges Bantama Islamic SHS students

Regional News of Monday, 26 February 2024

The new Minister for Roads and Highways and Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has urged students of the Islamic Senior High School to embrace the spirit of discipline as their school’s anthem echoes, which is the cornerstone of shaping their character, fostering academic excellence and ultimately the overall success in their lives.



Speaking at the inaugural SRC week celebration as the special guest of honour organized by the Islamic Senior High Student Representative Council, under the theme, “The Role of the SRC in the Development of the School,” the minister said he drew inspiration from the school’s anthem during his recent visit with Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, which centered on the importance of self-discipline.



He emphasized the vital role of self-discipline as an integral component in the journeys toward achieving their goals in life.



He admonished the students on the importance of fostering a culture of discipline, describing it as a catalyst for shaping their lives and molding them to become responsible adults.



According to the minister, discipline serves as a fundamental principle for achieving success and personal growth.



“I stand before you as a minister today not by chance, but first, due to the mercies of the Almighty, and also due to the resilience and self-discipline I dedicated to my studies when I was a student like you. Therefore, I would like everyone to draw inspiration from my personal experience to encourage you as you strive to achieve excellence,” he said.



Again, he urged the students to prioritize Allah in all their endeavors and abide by the teachings of the Quran to receive His blessings and guidance in their lives.



As he concluded his speech, he emphasized his unwavering commitment to the school's management.



He reassured them of his willingness to offer ongoing support and assistance within his capacity to ensure the success of the school.



The National Chairman of the Ghana Muslims Mission, Sheikh Dr. Amin Bonsu, expressed his gratitude on behalf of the school’s management for the minister's gracious acceptance of their invitation, despite his busy schedule.



He further extended appreciation for Francis Asenso-Boakye’s support towards the development initiatives of the school.



