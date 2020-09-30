Regional News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: NET2 Television

Cultivate culture of maintenance for govt properties - Isaac Asiamah urges Ghanaians

MP for Atwima Mponua, Isaac Kwame Asiamah commissioning the Anwiafutu Health Centre

Sports Minister and Member of Parliament for Atwima Mponua Constituenc in the Ashanti Region, Isaac Kwame Asiamah has made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians especially the district assemblies and assembly members to ensure the sustainability of the newly opened Anwiafutu Health Centre.



He made this known during a commission of the Anwiafutu Health Centre with other auxiliaries to enhance efficient and effective health care in communities like Mpanwe, Botrampa and its enclaves.



District Chief Executive of the area, Williams Darko said the 2020 election is a time of accountability between the legacy made by New Patriotic Party government and former National Democratic Congress government as Ghanaians would decide based on the of developments and vision of both parties.



The Public Health Director, Joyce Bannerman who represented the District Health Director, Dr Joojo Cobbina thanked the government for completing the Anwiafutu Health Centre. She stated that it will go a long way to assist in health delivery.

