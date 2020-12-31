General News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Culprits of Techiman South violence will be dealt with – Minister

Bono East Regional Minister, Kofi Amoakohene

Bono East Regional Minister, Kofi Amoakohene, says his outfit is awaiting report of investigations into the Techiman South collation center violence which led to the death of two.



According to the regional minister, the election security task force mandated to oversee elections in the region has commenced investigations into the violence that marred the collation exercise there.



“It has begun and yet to be completed. What we are looking up to have now is their report as a regional election task force, it should have come out by now, but because of the scope, including the deaths and injuries, it could take some time,” he said.



Mr. Amoakohene assured any criminal conduct will be dealt with.



“At least you’ll bare me out that in the 21st century where you have an election whichever way you look at it and there have been gunshots as I condemned in my earlier statement, and so we shall take action” he added.



He told Komla Adom on the midday news on 3FM that “their first report will come out as I had indicated once that comes out and it is required of us to have a second committee based on any loopholes, we shall look at that.”



Meanwhile, the office of the regional minister is yet to commiserate with the families of the victims.



“…that yet has not been done in full but there has been a good arrangement, we are in touch with the chief Imam and all other things that would certainly settle this course,” he told Komla Adom.





