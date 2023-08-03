Culprits of Ablekuma bullion van robbery will be prosecuted – Interior minister

General News of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of The Interior, Ambrose Dery, has disclosed that his outfit is working assiduously to fish out persons who are responsible for the Ablekuma bullion van robbery and prosecute them accordingly.



His comment comes in the wake of incessant calls by Ghanaians to deal with persons who killed General Corporal Callistus Amoah during a bullion van robbery incident at Ablekuma in the Greater Accra Region.



Ambrose Dery assured that the police administration will bring finality to the matter as they have a good track record of dealing with robbery-related issues.



Speaking to the media on the issue, the interior minister indicated that the public is cooperating with the police in the hunt for the suspects and he is confident that culprits would be brought to justice.



“You will recall that bullion van robberies were rampant, and the police made the move and identified the group responsible for the robberies and dealt with the group and we had some respite from it. We are investigating this one too, and I am assuring you that, we will get all of the people involved in the robbery because now the public has greater confidence in the police, and they are collaborating by giving us information to get to the bottom of these things,” citinewsroom.com quoted him as having said.



The bullion van robbery incident, which that took place on July 3, 2023, has led to the arrest of 3 suspects who are in police custody.



CCTV footage showed one of the armed robbers standing at the passenger side of the vehicle and shooting at the police officer.



Among the three suspects, two of them (Benjamin Ojogbe and Rashid Abdul) have been identified as part of the armed robbers who assaulted the bullion van at the Ablekuma Fanmilk Star Oil Filling Station, which led to the death of a police officer who was with the vehicle for security reasons.



The Ghana Police Service has since been on a rigorous search to identify the suspects who are still on the run.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:









You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









BS/AE