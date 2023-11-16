Cuban Vice President pays courtesy call on Speaker Bagbin

Politics of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Salvador Valdes Mesa, the Cuban Vice President, called on Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin at Parliament House in Accra, as part of his three-day official visit to the country.



A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament, and copied to the Ghana News Agency said during the meeting Mesa underscored the need for Cuba and Ghana to deepen the bond of friendship that existed between the two countries.



He reiterated that Ghana had over the years stood in solidarity with Cuba in critical moments without looking back and commended both past and present Ghanaian leaders for believing in the Cuban course.



Speaker Bagbin in welcoming the Cuban Vice President said the fight to create a new world order by the major superpowers was the more reason both countries must continue to work closely together.



Also present at the meeting were Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, and Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Minority Leader.