Cuba's Ambassador to Ghana enstooled as queen in North Tongu

Regional News of Tuesday, 27 December 2022

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

Cuba Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Anette Chao Garcia has been enstooled as Queen in Dorfor Traditional Area of North Tongu District in the Volta region.



The enstoolment came with the name, Mama Lamesenya I (Health Queen) for the area, this follows Chao Garcia's restless effort in improving the health of the people in the district.



Her installation took place at Juapong on Monday, 26 December 2022 where she mobilised Cuban doctors in the country to give free health screening, consultation and medication with support from the Member of Parliament for the area, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.



She was enstooled and traditionally confirmed by all Queens from the various towns and villages of Dorfor enclave.



Chief of Dorfor Traditional Area, Togbe Agbohla VI speaking after the brief installation ceremony said, Chao Garcia should consider herself as one of them and called on his subjects to also accommodate her.



He told the Ambassador that, her interventions in the area encouraged her enstoolment and she should continue to be good to his people, especially in improving the health of the people.



On her part, Chao Garcia said she feels "very proud" and she will continue to partner with MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to address the challenges of the people.



Chao Garcia and her team of medical doctors after the installation ceremony screened and gave medication to over seven hundred locals from Juapong and its environs free of charge and those with difficult situations were also given referrals.



They were screened for malaria, eye condition, and blood pressure, among other non-communicable diseases. The exercise was also used to educate the people on Covid-19 and vaccination.