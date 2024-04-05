Cruise liner collides with cargo ship in South Africa

General News of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: bbc.com

A cruise liner collided with a docked container ship at the Port of Cape Town in South Africa.



Ambassador Cruise Line confirmed that its vessel Ambience had an incident on Friday morning, according to News24.



Ambience bumped into the cargo ship as it was attempting to go into its docking site.



A spokesperson for Ambassador told News24 "Ambience was unable to maintain position in strong, gusting winds and made contact with the container ship".



Both ships sustained minor damages and no one was injured.