Crossbridge leadership institute organises Female youth leadership conference at St Louis SHS

Regional News of Friday, 18 August 2023

Source: Ebenezer Kwakye Agyemang, Contributor

Crossbridge Leadership Institute (CLI Ghana}, is a leading independent not-for-profit leadership and risk-based learning, human development, research, and management advisory entity registered and headquartered in Ghana.



CLI-Ghana was established by a group of academic, clinical management, and resilience professionals grounded in military leadership to treat the human resource development need gap. CLI-Ghana recognized the fluidity and the prevailing technological leaps, the apparent fast pace and decline in discipline, and the call for ethical leadership. The team, therefore, considered it needful to organize a conference for the youth to equip them with the leadership skills required to meet the challenge in the prevailing disruptive environment.



As part of activities to empower the youth in discipline and ethical leadership, CLI-Ghana in collaboration with St Louis Senior High School, Kumasi organized a leadership conference for the students.



The conference was themed “21st Century: The Role of Female Youth Leader” and moderated by Nana Kwakye Agyemang, the leader of Teaching Everything About Medicine – TEAM, a youth-focused NGO.



The objective of the program was to share ideas and resources, motivate and empower, build resilience, and prepare young females to face the future. The presentation was delivered by Maj Dr. Dr. Ebenezer Kwakye Agyemang, (Rtd), a renowned risk and youth leadership crusader and the founder and Non-Executive President of the Institute.



He emphasized the need to empower female youth leaders to rise, embrace prevailing leadership challenges, and courageously compete with their male counterparts. The conference, attended by the final-year students covered critical aspects of leadership that are of concern to the female leader.



To deliver with confidence as young leaders, Agyemang contextualized leadership as the art of influencing and directing people in such a way as to obtain their willing obedience, confidence, respect, and loyal cooperation of the team to accomplish a mission. He clarified that, as female leaders, they will be required to have a vision, make decisions, motivate other people, set examples, coach and influence, innovate for results, and above all. leave a legacy. He established the unfortunate fact that leadership across the board, especially in Africa and Ghana, in particular, is male-dominated.



He then called them, as young females, to double their efforts and accept the challenge of leadership. The female youth were further reminded to take their academic work seriously while embracing sacrifice. trustworthiness, courage, confidence, respect, humility, and the fear of God.



Using case studies to enhance teamwork, he admonished them to seek more opportunities, focus on the long-term future by sacrificing today, seek things that will empower them, overcome stress and anxiety, respect culture, and avoid anything that will not allow them to fulfill their future aspirations.



In contributing, the Assistant Headmistress for Administration, Mary Juliet Antwi-Kyeremeh expressed appreciation to the team for the program which will empower the young females to face the leadership challenge. She encouraged the young female students to take seriously the skills acquired and apply them in their future endeavours.



Ebenezer Agyemang used the occasion to present copies of his book on Leadership and Discipline to the school.