Criticism of peace pact an insult to Mahama, Akufo-Addo’s intelligence – Prof. Jonah

John Mahama and Nana Akufo-Addo signed the peace pact on Friday

Senior Research Fellow of the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), Professor Kwesi Jonah, has said the critics saying the signing of the peace pact by the two main political parties is a public showoff are insulting the intelligence of the astute politicians.



Prof Jonah argues that it is not fair to John Dramani Mahama and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo – who he describes as “seasoned politicians” – if their commitment to appending their signatures on the peace pact document is being doubted.



“If they know that they won’t abide by the commitment they’re making, they will not make them. And so those who say that are just insulting the intelligence of these gentlemen,” he said.



Prof Jonah made the comment on Joy FM on Friday, December 4, 2020, while commenting on the 3rd Presidential Peace Pact event organised by the National Peace Council.



The peace pact document is sponsored by the Council to ensure that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the NPP and John Dramani Mahama of the NDC both pledge their commitment to a violence-free election on December 7.



The Peace Council also hopes that by signing the pact, the leaders of the two main political parties will seek redress through the law courts in the event of an electoral dispute.



But speaking about the event that was held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Prof Jonah said the fact that the two political leaders have signed the pact will, however, not prevent party supporters from fomenting trouble.



“Signing a peace pact does not mean members in all corners where a political party has a branch will equally come to a political consensus.



“What leadership can do is to preach peace to their supporters and to quickly interfere when people engage in violence either at the local level or the national level,” he said.



He urged voters to abide by the tenets of democracy and ensure peace in the upcoming polls.



The presidential and parliamentary elections on Monday will mainly be between incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama, although eleven political parties and one independent candidate are billed to contest.





