General News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Source: 3 News

Criminals will be leaders soon due to vote-buying – Kofi Akpaloo

Founder and leader of Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) Kofi Akpaloo has lashed out at parliamentary aspirants who purportedly influenced delegates with money in the recent New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.



He has expressed fret over how delegates were supposedly swayed with money in buying their conscience to vote for candidates who are not truly the reflection of the people they represent.

