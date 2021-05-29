Crime rate in Ghana decreasing – Akufo-Addo

General News of Saturday, 29 May 2021

• Robbery cases have decreased from 525 to 495 in 2021



• This is contained in statistics from the Ghana Police Service, the president has said



• The police has subsequently been equipped with materials to aid their work



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lauded his government for working hard to ensure the security of Ghanaians.



According to him, the crime rate in Ghana has witnessed a decrease under his presidency in the first quarter of 2021.



This, he said was based on the statistics made available by the Ghana Police Service.



President Akufo-Addo said, “A careful glance of the statistics from the Police Service shows that on the contrary, crime cases in the first quarter of 2021 are coming down as compared to the same quarter in 2020. For example, there was a nationwide reduction in robbery cases from 525 during the period under review in 2020 to 495 in 2021 and still declining.”



“Government is determined to work with the police service to guarantee the security of persons and protect lives and properties in accordance to the rule of law,” he added.



He noted that to equip the police service to work effectively and efficiently, his government in 2017 procured some 735 additional vehicles including 15 operational buses to the security service.



This is to aid them in the work to protect the lives of the citizenry.



He made these remarks during the special congregation at the University of Cape Coast to honour him with a Doctor of Philosophy degree on Saturday, May 29, 2021.



