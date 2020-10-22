General News of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Crime fight to go digital - Communications Minister

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Communications Minister

The Minister for Communication, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has disclosed that very soon, the Ghana Police Service will join the country’s digital innovation train.



According to her, plans are far advanced to bring an end to petty theft and road traffic infringements even without the presence of Police Officers.



She noted that plans such as this shows that Ghana is on the right path towards development.



The Minister made this known in an interview with Akosua Manu, host of the Hard Facts political talk show on Happy 98.9 FM.



“We are using 10,000 speed cameras that will help in rapid crime check and response. Now, you don’t need to give out the directions of a crime scene to the police anymore. They can find you by just turning on the cameras in your vicinity”.



Assuring Ghanaians of their privacy, Ursula noted that these cameras “are not here to snoop on anybody but it is for our own good”



She stated that with the installation of these speed cameras, all the bag snatching in the country will stop. “If these criminals know there is a camera watching them, they will not commit any crime and this will make policing more efficient”.



With regards to obeying road traffic regulations, Ursula added that the speed lights will also ensure sanity on our roads.



This system will help trace road traffic offenders who will be fined and these monies put towards developing the country.



The Minister who was eager for the project to start offered to use her constituency to pilot it.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.