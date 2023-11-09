Crime down in Dormaa East - Police  

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Source: GNA

General crime has reduced in the Dormaa East District of the Bono Region, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Augustine Kingsley Oppong, Dormaa East District Police Commander has said.



He has therefore expressed appreciation to all stakeholders in the district for their support, saying the police would continue to rely on the public in fighting crime.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Wamfie, the district capital, ASP Oppong said fighting crime remained a shared and collective responsibility.



With assistance from the public, the Police could successfully bring crime to the barest minimum, and thereby, create a safe society.



He said the command would not relax, but continue to put in place measures, intensify patrols and enhance personnel visibility at Wamfie and adjoining settlements, saying, the command had increased efforts to stem substance abuse and peddling among the youth in the area.



ASP Oppong said the Police were also collaborating with the District Security Committee (DISEC) to halt the activities of illegal miners in the district and urged the people to endeavour to provide information about people with questionable characters and strange movements in the localities.