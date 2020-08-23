General News of Sunday, 23 August 2020

Source: GNA

Crime Check Foundation supports Seli Ministries

Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng with Selikem Acolatse-Apaloo

Crime Check Foundation (CCF), a Non-Governmental Organization with a focus on crime prevention advocacy has presented assorted items with cash of GHC 2, 000.00 to the Seli Ministries, a Christian Non-for-Profit Organization in Accra.



The items are used clothes, bedsheets, shoes and boxes of Bibles and forms part of a collaboration between the two organizations under the Ministry’s, “The Hope Mission” to reach out to the vulnerable and the poor through evangelism and outreaches.



Mr Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the Executive Director of CCF presenting the items said the assistance tied into the Foundation’s “Street Charity Series” of supporting vulnerable people in the streets.



He said over the years, the Foundation had supported many people through initiatives like; the Health Check Series, the Street Check Series, Petty Offenders Project and the Prison Reintegration Project.



Mr Kwarteng said the Foundation could not do it alone, hence the collaborations and partnerships to reach many more people.



“We will continue to collaborate with Seli Ministries under its Hope Mission to support a lot more in our society,” he added.



Mr Kwarteng commended the Foundation’s donors and partners for their support to be able to assist a lot of vulnerable people in society and also appealed to Ghanaians both home and abroad to come on board to support the needy.



Mrs Selikem Acolatse-Apaloo, the Executive Director of Seli Ministries commended the Management of CCF and its donors for the support to reach out to the needy while sharing the word of God with them.



She said the organization was set up to garner support for vulnerable women, children and youth, who required medical aid through charity media campaigns with the message of the gospel of Christ.



Mrs Acolatse-Apaloo said the Organization actively preached the message of the gospel of Christ to win souls through its outreach programmes in deprived communities.



“Mentoring, counselling and coaching are core parts of the activities of the organization as a way of bringing hope to persons who are grappling with life’s many challenges,” she added.



Mrs Acolatse-Apaloo said the vision was to lead many to Christ through charitable works, in a way that gave hope to the vulnerable and needy and to provide a platform that catered for the underprivileged in deprived communities through the gospel of Christ as the focus for building the faith of God in those who might have lost hope in life.



She said as part of, “The Hope Mission,” there would be an evangelism and outreach every month with donations in selected communities, adding that “the August edition of the programme will be held in Ckorkor dubbed: ‘God Has Not Forgotten You’.”



The Executive Director, Seli Ministries is expected to tour the country with “The Hope Mission” - sharing the word of God.

