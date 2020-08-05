General News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Credit must be given to JB Danquah for youth development - Mike Oquaye

Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Aaron Mike Oquaye

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye has eulogised one of the founding fathers of Ghana, Dr Joseph Boakye Danquah for taking a keen interest in the development of the youth.



According to him, Dr JB Danquah along with a leading figure for the movement of the youth, Cassely Hayford both played very essential roles in the then Gold Coast.



Speaking at a public lecture on August 4, the Speaker said; "JB Danquah was to right, like Paul who studied at the feet of Gamaliel, he [JB Danquah] studied at the feet of Cassely Hayford and he could gather the youth of Ghana and start what became the Gold Coast Youth Conference (GCYC).



"Later when Dr Kwame Nkrumah arrived, he did a lot of work on the youth, he took the GCYC and faithfully canvassed and strengthen the youth aspect of the movement. Though credit must be given to him [Dr. Kwame Nkrumah], he did not alone start the movement," Hon. Mike Oquaye added.



As part of events to commemorate the day, a public lecture dubbed “Founders’ Day Public Lecture” was organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Information in Accra.



The statutory holiday is observed in honour of the pivotal role played by great Ghanaians who laid down their lives in the independence struggle.



The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye took Ghanaians down memory lane at the event.

