Credible elections critical for Ghana’s peace - Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

NDC running-mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, has called for free, fair, and transparent elections as Ghana heads to the polls to elect a President and Parliamentarians on December 7, 2020.



“It is God who chooses a leader. It is my prayer that the electoral processes become free, fair, and transparent so that the results will be accepted by all for peace to prevail.”



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang stated that Ghana is a peaceful country therefore there must be a concerted effort to protect it.



She urged the youth to desist from acts of violence before, during, and after the election.



She reiterated this when addressing two separate durbars of Chiefs and supporters of the NDC at Kade and Akwatia Constituencies of the Eastern Region as part of her five-day campaign tour of the region.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday took a swipe at critics of the Electoral Commission saying people who constantly attack the commission have a hidden agenda.



Speaking to the press after filing his nomination forms for the 2020 elections, the president stated that the election management body has so far been fair in the way it has handled its processes.



“Unless you have some kind of hidden agenda, I don’t think anybody can doubt the fairness of the processes that have so far been exhibited. We are all witnesses to the process and I think that all serious-minded Ghanaians are clear in their minds that they are witnessing a clear process. There are some who are investing in trying to discredit the process for their own sectarian ends, but I am not one of them,” he said.

