General News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: Prince Akpah, Contributor

Credibility of 2020 elections relies on information – Nana Aba Anamoah advises Bloggers & Journalists

Media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah

Ghanaian Journalist and TV Personality, Nana Aba Anamoah has reminded bloggers and journalists of the important role they have to play in making the 2020 Elections credible.



Speaking during a panel discussion at the recent 2020 Ghana Bloggers Summit on the Topic, 2020 Elections and the Influence of Blogging and Journalism, Nana Aba Anamoah reiterated the role of the media in ensuring that the upcoming election is declared credible.



Also speaking about the culture of blogging in Ghana, she noted that it is great to blog in large numbers but that bloggers must always remember that the truth stands and they don’t have to create fake posts to attract followers and likes.



Also sharing his thoughts during the discussion, veteran broadcaster, Patrice Amegashie advised journalists and bloggers to adopt the culture of fact-checking and verification before they publish stories for their readers.



International Journalist, Ismail Akwei, also noted that the work of Ghanaian bloggers’ are very impactful and they must embrace the position they control in the digital space.



He also advised bloggers to take responsibility and keep doing their work well because what they do has massive effects on the way their followers perceive things.



In her parting words, General Manager of GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah, advised media practitioners to be responsible and careful about what they publish and ensure that they are sharing the truth and to not always be in a rush to be the first to make a publication.



The panel discussion was moderated by Multimedia Journalist, Efo Korku Mawutor.



The 2020 Ghana Bloggers Summit was put together by PR & Rating firm Avance Media and featured speakers such as Nana Aba Anamoah, ZionFelix, Ameyaw Debrah, Kobby Kyei, Kobby Blay, Ohemaa Candace, Esther Xorlali Kugbey, Gad Ocran, Yemmey Baba, Babatunde Adeola, Bright Hodzor, Patrice Amegashie, Ismail Akwei and was hosted by Prince Akpah.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.