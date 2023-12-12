Creation of OSP was an act in futility; you were not going to achieve anything – Speaker

General News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

During discussions on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, 2021, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, expressed his skepticism about the effectiveness of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), referring to its creation as an "act in futility."



Bagbin, while addressing fellow parliamentarians, emphasized his belief that the OSP would not yield tangible results in the ongoing battle against corruption.



He maintained that the Attorney General's department should be decoupled from the Ministry of Justice for more effective governance.



In his words, Bagbin stated, "As for the law you passed on the establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, I did tell you that it was an act in futility, you were not going to achieve anything but you went ahead and passed it."



He further expressed his stance, saying, "I have no problem with the AG being a minister; I am only saying that you separate [it] from the Minister of Justice," he said



Parliament has begun considering the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2022”.



During the consideration of a Bill, the House considers the provisions of the Bill clause by clause and amendments are made before it can be passed into law.



The object of the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2022” is to provide for proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian Family Values proscribe lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ+) and related activities.



