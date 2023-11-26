Create sustainable job opportunities to address the issue of brain drain - Asantehene admonishes government

General News of Sunday, 26 November 2023

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has charged the government to come out with sustainable measures to address the increasing exodus of health and educational professionals from Ghana.



The respected traditional ruler posited that brain drain can only be described as a modern form of colonization that should not be encouraged.



This he lamented was worrying hence we need urgent measures to address them.



Speaking at the 57th Congregation at KNUST, the Asantehene who doubles as the chancellor of the university asked the government to create job opportunities through entrepreneurship to as a matter of urgency address our challenges.



“Our country is faced with enormous challenges that demand our immediate attention and collective action. From the economy to climate change and the exodus of our professionals in the health and the education sector. We must wholeheartedly be able to unite to ensure sustainable solutions for the betterment of our nation. One of the most current challenges confronting our nation is brain drain,” he said.



He also expressed worry over illegal mining popularly called galamsey.



He wants the government to take decisive action against the menace.



“I call on all stakeholders to help the government flash out these illegal miners…And I urge the government to take actions in the fight against galamsey,” he said.