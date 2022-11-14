Craft Nation donates medical supplies to Senior Correctional Facility

General News of Monday, 14 November 2022

Craft Nation, a music group that seeks to win souls for God on Saturday, November 12, 2022, donated medical supplies to the Senior Correctional Facility at Roman Ridge in Accra.



The items which included antibiotics, painkillers, eye drops, ointments and balms, gloves, and packs of bottled water among others were presented to the management of the facility to aid in the provision of medical care for the inmates.



Disclosing the purpose of their generous gesture, the head of Craft Nation, Siisi Baidoo said that the non-denominational organization embarked on the exercise in response to a request by the management of the prison facility.



He remarked that the donation forms part of activities lined up in the lead-up to the 2022 edition of the Hollard Splendor Concert.



“As part of the build-up to the Splendour Concert, we thought it wise to also give back to society. We made some inquiries and they wanted their pharmacy re-stocked so we decided to do that for them”, he said.



ASP Lauretta Valentina Amoah, the Greater Accra PRO of Ghana Prisons Service emphasized the importance of the donation to the service.



She was grateful for the donation which she reckons will aid the staff in the provision of quality healthcare for the inmates.



She also appealed to the public to follow the path of Craft Nation and support the inmates.



The Hollard Splendor is scheduled for Friday, November 18, 2022, at the National Theatre in Accra.



The gospel concert will see some of the country’s renowned worshippers share the stage with Siisi Baidoo to glorify God.



