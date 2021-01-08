Politics of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Coward NPP MPs should have ordered a re-run after I bolted with ballot - Carlos Ahenkorah

Parliament was thrown into a state of anarchy while voting for a new speaker for the House

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah, has justified his snatching of ballot papers in Parliament insisting that even though he apologizes to persons angered by his actions, he did it because of the love he has for his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



In a statement on his much-condemned act sighted by MyNewsGh.com, Mr Ahenkorah lamented that even though he did his best to force a rerun of the election by snatching the ballot papers, his colleague NPP MPs failed to do their part.



“…My colleagues on the majority side couldn’t help take advantage of my sacrifices to force a rerun and we'd settle for an opposition speaker,” he lamented.



Mr Ahenkorah is saddened that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate Alban Bagbin won the speakership position. The victory of the NDC in Parliament, he contends, is a grave disadvantage to the NPP.



“I must say I am heartbroken and dejected. We’ve not seen the end of this yet. With this success, they would tell us what they want and what they don’t in parliament because the whip system has been compromised. This is so sad. I’ll die for my party any day. I did it for the grassroots who relied on us in power to survive, the president who needs some peace to run the country and the greater NPP party as a whole because we cannot always allow the NDC to threaten and vilify us. I apologise to my family and friends both far and near who may be affected by my actions. The NPP in me couldn’t be controlled. I apologise but I tried!” He wrote.



He explained that notwithstanding the fact that his actions are regrettable, his actions were in reaction to actions of some of the NDC MPs who had stalled the voting process by kicking ballot boxes.



“The first few NPP members voted the NDC whip in the person of Muntaka attacked an NPP member and collected his ballot paper from him because he’s shown it to someone. A scuffle ensued and he took the ballot box itself and the ballots inside away. After a long wait, balloting recommenced.



This time the same Muntaka took the ballot box and runoff that someone was showing their ballot while John Jinapor and Sam George kick boxed the voting booth,” he justified.



Meanwhile, his actions have continued to attract criticism from some Ghanaians.