'Coward’ Amidu trying to please govt with Airbus claims – Mahama fumes

Former President John Mahama has accused Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu of cowardice following his labelling of him as Government official 1 in the Airbus saga.



According to the former President, Mr. Amidu mentioned him in his analysis on the Agyapa deal just to balance public anger against the government.



Addressing supporters of the NDC as part of his campaign tour in the Greater Accra region Tuesday Mahama challenged the Special Prosecutor to be bold enough and do a report on Airbus as he stands ready to react to it.



“They say investigate Agyapa, present a report on Agyapa, you’ve investigated Airbus, present a report on Airbus but on the Agyapa report you know it will be damning for this government, you go and put one paragraph about Airbus, nobody asked you about Airbus if you are man enough present Agyapa and do a report separate and then I come as a man and answer you on Airbus.



“If you think that I’m indicted on Airbus, accuse me directly but because he is a coward and he knew that Agyapa was going to be discussed today, so put a paragraph on Airbus to equalise the discussion; what kind of stupidity is this?,” Mahama fumed.



The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, on Tuesday called on President Akufo-Addo to order the complete withdrawal of the Agyapa Royalties deal and dismiss the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta.



According to the former President, the damning report by the Special Prosecutor does not bode well for the Finance Minister and dents the reputation of his government if he fails to relieve him of his job.



The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has raised issues with the controversial Agyapa Royalties Deal.



In his corruption risk assessment of the controversial deal, Mr. Amidu argued among other things that consultations over the agreement were not comprehensive and innovative enough.



He further disclosed that the selection and appointment of advisors for the agreement did not meet the “fundamentals of probity, transparency and accountability.”



The Special Prosecutor in his report took a swipe at the various officials who took part in the processes leading to the approval of the agreement.



According to him, the actors flouted several laws with impunity prior to the approval of the agreement.



“All the parties to the Mandate Agreement are deemed to have known the law but ignored it with impunity in signing and implementing the Mandate Agreement which is null and void ab initio as violating the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) and the Public Procurement Authority Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) as amended. This conduct which appears to have been in furtherance of the suspected bid-rigging, in the assessment of this Office severely lowered the risk of corruption, and rendered them a low risk enterprise in the Agyapa Royalties Transactions process and their approval.



“It is with these new lenses that the analysis of the risk of corruption, and anti-corruption assessments of the legality of the engagement of the other services providers and underwriters on the recommendations of the Transaction Advisors acting as the Ministry of Finance’s procurement entity tender committee contrary to Part VI of the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) as amended, and Sections 7 and 25 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) afore-quoted were made.”



Speaking on the Morning Starr on Tuesday, former President Mahama said the report by Mr. Amidu is not surprising since the issues raised were well known.



“[The report] is not surprising, the minority said it, 13 CSOs said it and so it is not surprising that the Special Prosecutor has said it. The issue for value for money those were issues that came up… but Special Prosecutor kicked in and has raised the issues…the issue is not returning it to parliament, it should be withdrawn completely.



“The President must be even, in terms of the CHRAJ report on the PPA boss [that led to his sacking]…but he [Akufo-Addo] has been quiet on that front but that is where nepotism kicks him because we all know that the Finance Minister is his cousin.”

