'Coward' Ablakwa’s resignation is populism - Ebo Amoah

General News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Political analyst Michael Ebo Amoah says the resignation of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the MP for North Tongu, is nothing far from populism.



The lecturer believes it would be proper for the legislator to state clearly the reason for his resignation and stop hiding behind his principle claim.



The North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has resigned from Parliament’s Appointments Committee.



He wrote to the Speaker, Alban Kingsford Bagbin, explaining that this was “after days of careful reflection and thoughtful considerations."



It is not clear why the outspoken member of the Committee resigned.



“I shall like to state that the reasons for this difficult decision are both personal and on principle,” was all Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa alluded to in his letter.



“May I extend to you, leadership of the House, the Committee of Selection and the leadership of the great National Democratic Congress (NDC), my sincere gratitude for the opportunity to serve as a member of the 6th, 7th and 8th Parliaments of the Republic of Ghana,” he concluded.



Reacting to this, Mr. Ebo Amoah indicated that Mr. Ablakwa is trying to be a showman and pretending to be the starboy.



He was speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



He said in 2017, the same alleged that Boakye Agyarko gave money to Kennedy Agyapong to be given to them and accused Muntaka Mubarak of receiving the money but when he appeared before the probing committee, he stated otherwise.



"Upon what principle did he resign? What is the reason why he has failed to make Ghanaians aware of it? Until he gives us the reason for resignation, he is engaging in populism. It is showmanship. If you are bold and principled, give us your reason for resigning.”



He said the legislator was given the opportunity to serve on the Committee ad for him to resign he should have tangible reasons other than the populist act.