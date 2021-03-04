Regional News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: GNA

Covid19 Vaccination: Gbetsile residents lauds government

File photo: Government have been lauded for embarking on the vaccination exercise

Residents of Gbetsile near Tema have lauded government for the massive education on the COVID-19 vaccination.



The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine was met with mixed reactions from Ghanaians, yet due to public education, many have turn-out to receive the vaccine.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Gbetsile near Tema, Mr. Mohammed Faisal, a motorist, said he initially was scared to take the vaccination due to the conspiracy theories about the process, but now will partake in it.



Madam Angela Danso, a food vendor, also lauded the effort to encourage Ghanaians to take the COVID-19 vaccination.



She however called on Pastors and the Clergy in general, to get involved with public education since their members would listen to them in the midst of these fears.



Mr. Jonas Gadasu told the GNA: “I am ready to take the vaccination when it is open to the general public, life is important. If the vaccination is harmful, why then would the President and the Vice President take the dosage”.



He advised the public not to pay attention to the false information from people who had little or no knowledge about health issues.