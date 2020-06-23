General News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Covid-19 Private Sector Fund gets $100k donation from CH Group

CH Foundation, the charity of arm of CH Group has made a cash donation of $100,000 to the Covid-19 Private Sector Fund.



The donation is aimed at supporting the construction of Ghana’s first infectious disease isolation and treatment center which is near completion.



At a brief presentation ceremony at the site, the Chief Operations Officer of CH Group, Cynthia Darko Acquaye said that the donation is a recognition of the key role the facility will play in Ghana’s fight against the virus upon completion.



She remarked that her outfit was proud to be associated with the project which will help deal with all forms of infectious diseases in the future.



“At this critical point in our country’s history where the Covid-19 positive case numbers are rising as well as the death toll, this private sector initiative which seeks to develop a hospital dedicated to the treatment of infectious disease is now even more relevant than before and as an indigenous Ghanaian company, we are proud to be associated with this right from the beginning and feel that we should be here to give it a final push to reach its successful end”.



“Ghana’s economy can only fully flourish when among other things, health concerns have been addressed and effective remedies are put in place to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. This is what we believe this hospital project seeks to address”, she said.



Dr. Justice Yankson, Chairman of the Technical Committee of the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund expressed appreciation to CH Group for the gesture.



The 100-bed facility which shares the same location as the Ga East Hospital is scheduled to be ready for use by end of the month.



The CH Foundation is an independent non-profit organization formed by CH Group Limited. The foundation is focused on transforming lives by supporting initiatives in Health, Education, and poverty alleviation in our communities.

