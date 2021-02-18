Politics of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Coverage of Rawlings's funeral was not outsourced - Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has described as incorrect claims that the coverage of the final rites of former President Jerry John Rawlings was outsourced.



He was responding to a question posed by Alhassan Suhuyini, the MP for Tamale North, on why the coverage was outsourced and at what cost.



He told the vetting committee that the funeral of the late President was dignified and the state broadcaster together with the private media did well in the coverage of the funeral.



The nominee explained that the arrangement was that a media village was, constructed, where all media that was accredited (local and international) were brought in and feed was provided from the inner perimeter where the former president was laid.



He said a media box was also provided for the media to a plugin for their live feed.



Family of the late president requested not to have a multiplicity of cameras where the body of the late president was laid, he added.



The Family he stated further nominated an organisation they were comfortable with in bringing the shots out to everybody.



"I believe it was not unreasonable to accede to the request of the family of the late former president,” he noted.



