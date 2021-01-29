General News of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Courts to run shift system due to coronavirus surge

Supreme Court of Ghana (File Photo)

With the increase in the country’s coronavirus case count, Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah has ordered all heads of department of the judicial service to run a shift system.



In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb, it explained that the shift system which will have a limited number of people working at a particular time will ensure the protection of staff from the deadly coronavirus which is fast spreading.



The statement added that, “His Lordship the Chief Justice has directed that Heads of Departments of the Judicial Service to institute the shift system to ensure that staff are protected from the risk of being infected with the virus.”



“All Heads of Departments of the Judicial Service are requested to draw up a schedule to ensure that only skeletal staff remain at post at any particular time,” the statement continued.



Pregnant women, nursing mothers and staff who suffer from Asthma, HIV, Sickle Cell disease should begin their annual leave from Monday, February 1, 2021.



Read the judicial service press statement below.



