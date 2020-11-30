General News of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Court whittles down EC’s initial 32,000 multiples and exceptions list to 15,000

Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) has seen the number of names on its multiples and exceptions lists reduced from a little over 32,000 to 15,860 after the persons affected proceeded to court.



“We have seen a decrease in the number because some of these persons proceeded to court and had their objections overturned by the court,” the Chair of the Commission, Jean Mensa, told journalists in Accra on Monday, November 30.



The lists, which had been made available to all the political parties, had the names of persons who engaged in one infraction or the other during the new registration.



The original list had 32,621 names, which the EC clarified as not unique individuals.



During the press conference on the eve of Special Voting, Mrs Mensa noted: “The total number of unique individuals who conducted the multiple registrations is, however, 7,890.”



She said the detection of these anomalies was done by the software and not any staff of the EC’s as being alleged.



“It is instructive to note that the multiples list is not generated by a staff of the Commission. This list is generated by software when it detects multiple registrations by an individual.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.