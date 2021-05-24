Court warns lawyer over absence in court for the trial of Major Mahama's murder

General News of Monday, 24 May 2021

• An Accra High Court has warned a defence counsel in the Major Mahama murder case against being absent from hearings



• The counsel failed to appear in court today to carry out a cross-examination



• Justice Mariama Owusu warned that she will not entertain any such behaviour in her court



The Defence Counsel, Theophilus Donkor for the 3rd and 14th accused persons in the trial of the late Major Maxwell Mahama, has been cautioned by the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court not to absent himself again.



The lawyer was expected to be in court on Monday, May 24, 2021, to cross-examine independent witnesses who were present when the statements of the accused persons were taken.



The Court presided over by Justice Mariama Owusu, Justice of the Supreme Court was unhappy at the absence of the lawyer and warned that she will not entertain any such behaviour in her court.



When the matter was called on Monday, May 24, for the continuation of the mini-trial, which has been occasioned due to series of objections from defence lawyers in the tendering of the investigations caution statements obtained from the accused persons, the lawyer was absent.



William Baah, an assemblyman and 13 others are currently standing trial for the murder of the late Major Maxwell Mahama, a military officer murdered at Denkyira Obuasi.



So far, the state has called 14 witnesses including Chief Inspector Samuel Agyakwah, the Investigator who is in the docket giving evidence.



However, the case has been adjourned to May 31, 2021.