General News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Court varies order for Ken Agyapong’s doctor to appear on October 6

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

The High Court in Accra presided over by Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni, has varied his order asking the Medical Doctor of Holy Trinity Medical Centre/Spa and Health Farm Dr Ken Addo to now appear on October 6, 2020.



Dr. Addo was on last Friday summoned to appear before the court on today, (Thursday, October 1) after Ken Agyapong, who is a subject of contempt was said to have suffered a complication of Covid-19 conditions.



The Members of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Ohene Agyapong who is a subject of contempt of court according to him lawyers suffered from complications of Covid-19 on September 25, 2020.



Agyapong who is in court for allegedly scandalising the court by describing a High Court judge with unprintable words pleaded not guilty to contempt after he was charged for scandalizing the court and bringing its name into disrepute.



New order



Per a varied order of the Court to the medical doctor, it said the medical doctor should now appear before the court on October 6, 2020.



The court order explained that “Whereas this case came up before the High Court (Land Division 12) on the 28th of September 2020 for hearing and determination of contempt proceedings against the third defendant/respondent/applicant herein referred to as Hon Ken Ohene Agyapong who was absent from court. And upon hearing Kwame Gyan leading counsel for and on behalf of the third defendant/respondent/ applicant informing the court that the third defendant after the court sitting on 25th September 2020, suffered from complications from a post-COVID-19 condition that he suffered last month and therefore seek medical support.



“And the court having been furnished with the medical excuse form signed by Dr. Ken Addo of Holy Trinity Medical Centre /Spa and Heath Farm.



“And the court having fixed October 1, 2020, in open court as the returned date for the Dr Ken Addo of the Holy Trinity Medical Centre/Spa and Health Farm to appear before the court the speak to the medical excuse duty form, and upon sober reflection on the return date, it is hereby ordered that the said court order (with a return date of October 1, 2020) be and is hereby varied:



“It is hereby ordered that the said Dr Ken Addo of Holy Trinity Medical Centre/Spa and Health Farm, do appear before this court on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.